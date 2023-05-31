2nd NATA admit card 2023 out at nata.in, direct link here

NATA admit Card 2023 OUT | Representative image

The Council of Architecture has released the admit cards for the 2nd National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2023 (NATA exam 2023). Candidates who have applied for the exam can visit the official website at nata.in and download their admit cards.

NATA 2023 exam date

The second NATA exam 2023 is scheduled for June 3, 2023.

Aspiring candidates can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official website at nata.in in order to obtain the NATA 2023 hall ticket, candidates need to enter their credentials, including their NATA application form 2023 number and password.

For those interested in downloading the admit card for the second NATA 2023 exam,

Steps to download the NATA 2023 admit card:

Visit the official website: Go to the official website of the organization conducting the exam.

Look for the Admit Card section: Locate the "Admit Card" or "Download Hall Ticket" section on the website's homepage.

Find the relevant exam: In the Admit Card section, find the specific link or tab related to the exam for which you need to download the admit card.

Click on the admit card link: Click on the provided link to access the admit card download page.

Enter required credentials: On the admit card download page, you may be required to enter certain details such as your registration number, date of birth, or other relevant information. Fill in the required credentials accurately.

After entering the required

In addition, the registration process for the third NATA exam is now open.

This exam is slated to take place on July 9, 2023. Aspiring candidates, who were unable to appear for the second NATA exam or wish to improve their scores, have the opportunity to register for the upcoming test.