 NATA test 1 result 2023 out now at nata.in, direct link here
Candidates who have appeared for the NATA 2023 test 1 examination can download the result from the official website at nata.in.

Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
NATA test 1 result 2023 out | Representative Image

Results for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2023) test 1 has been announced by the Council of Architecture today, April 30.

NATA Test 1 was conducted on April 21, 2023, across 89 centres in the country and 8 international centres.

The test was held in a computer-based test (CMT) mode in two sessions:

  • 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

  • 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

A total of 10901 candidates had registered for the test, out of which 10105 (93%) appeared in the test.

held on July 9, 2023, and the registration will close on June 27, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 results: check state wise toppers; Maharashtra, Telangana, UP, Delhi
click here for direct link to NATA 2023 Result

Candidates can now register themselves for the NATA Test 2 and Test 3 at the earliest.

The Second Test will be conducted on June 3, 2023, and the registration will close on May 22, 2023. While the Third Test will be held on July 9, 2023, and the registration will close on June 27, 2023.

"It is clarified that in case a candidate appears for 2 Tests, best of 2 scores shall be taken as the valid score and in the case of 3 attempts, the average of the 2 best scores shall be taken as valid score," reads the official notice.

Steps to check NATA Test 1 Result 2023:

  • Visit the official website at nata.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the NATA Test 1 Result link.

  • A new page will open, enter your examination details and click on submit.

  • NATA Result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

