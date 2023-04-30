JEE Main 2023 results: check state wise toppers; Maharashtra, Telangana, UP, Delhi

By: FPJ Education Desk | April 30, 2023

Telangana's Singaraju Venkat Koundinya, also secured AIR 1. score: 100

ANI

Maharashtra topper Mrunal Vairagade hails from Nagpur. score: 100

Kaushal Vijayvergiya from Gujrat. score: 100

Andhra Pradesh topper P Lohit Adhitya Sai scored 100.

Uttar Pradesh's topper Malay Kedia is from Ghaziabad. score: 100

Madhya Pradesh: Keshav Taparia. score: 100

Raghav Goyal from Haryana scored 100.

Rajasthan's Ishan Khandelwal scored 100.

West Bengal: Soham Das, score: 100

Karnataka: Ridhi Kamlesh Kumar Maheshwari is the sole female topper who secured a 100 percentile.

Delhi: Asteek Narayan. score 100

