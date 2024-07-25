2513 IIT Roorkee Students To Graduate This Year, Convocation On July 27!

IIT Roorkee | File Photo

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee is gearing up to celebrate its 24th Convocation on Saturday, July 27, 2024. This year, a total of 2,513 graduates will receive degrees this year. The graduates include 1,277 undergraduate students, 794 postgraduate students, and 442 PhD students.

To set the stage for this ceremony, a press conference was held today, July 25, 2024, at the Senate Hall of the James Thomson Building, IIT Roorkee. The conference was led by Prof. K.K. Pant, the Director of the institute, with Prof. U.P. Singh, Deputy Director, and Prof. Naveen Kumar Navani, Dean of Academic Affairs, also present.

During the press conference, Prof. Pant reiterated his enthusiasm for the Convocation, stating, “This Convocation is a celebration of the hard work and dedication of our students, and we are proud to witness their transition into future leaders and innovators."

(In the middle) Prof. K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, during the press conference | File

Prof. U.P. Singh, Deputy Director of IIT Roorkee, invited the gathering to attend the Convocation ceremony and thanked the gathering for their presence at the press conference.

"The dedication and hard work of our students, faculty, and staff have been exceptional, and we look forward to celebrating their accomplishments," Singh said.

During the press conference, Prof. K.K. Pant also launched a promotional video for the Convocation, highlighting the event's details, the achievements of the institute, the accomplishments of its students. Debjani Ghosh, President of NASSCOM, will be the Chief Guest. Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman of the Board of Governors, will preside over the event.

The Convocation will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend in person, with the link available on the Institute’s official website and social media channels.