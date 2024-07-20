VIDEO: IIT Madras Student Gives Pro Palestine Speech During Convocation, Check Similar Past Instances | x

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) student Dhananjay Balakrishnan, during his Governor's Prize acceptance speech during the institute's 61st convocation, called for action against Israel's ongoing genocidal war on Palestine.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

IIT Madras student Dhananjai speaks on Palestine issue during the institute's Convocation event!



IIT's are turning woke and there's nothing that our government is doing 🤦



pic.twitter.com/cACK5belri — The Jaipur Dialogues (@JaipurDialogues) July 19, 2024

According to Maktoob media, Balakrishnan said, “there is a mass genocide going on in Palestine, people are dying in mass numbers and there is no end in sight. Why should we be bothered, you ask? Because Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) as a field in itself has been historically been used to advance the ulterior motives of the imperial powers such as Israel."

He further added “As engineering students, we work hard to get top-level jobs at tech giants which offer very lucrative pay and great benefits. However, these tech giants control various aspects of our lives today as you know better than anyone. Many of these prestigious companies are directly or indirectly implicated in the war against Palestine by providing the state of Israel technology, technology that’s used to kill.”

A total of 2,636 students graduated during the 61st Convocation of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), which was held in the campus on July 19, 2024. As many as 3,016 Degrees including Joint and Dual Degrees were awarded to the students on the occasion.

Netizens React

The video quickly went viral on social media with people calling the institute aligning with the left ideology. A user commented, "Is IIT Madras teaching technology or left ideology? It’s time all educational campuses are directed to ensure nationalistic educational environment in their campuses instead of growth of wokeism." While another user called for strict action against a student, "Don't blame the central government for every minor issue. Highlight the influence of this individual's family on his values. Examine his professors and the sources of his knowledge or misinformation. Don't get constipated then blame the government for it!"

Another commented, "I am sure the student has violated the student's code of conduct. He misused the platform to deliver a political message. Will IITM take action against the student? They should."

While another user commented, "Dhananjay might be a #tech wizard and an #IIT genius, he is entitled to his opinions on #Palestine, anti- #Israel rant I hope he, his comrades don't get a heart attack realizing that #IITMadras has tied up with Israeli Academia for research.. Will they return their degrees?"

Pro-Palestine slogans at Ashoka University

Earlier, Ashoka University students held pro-Palestine banners during their convocation ceremony on May 24. Social media users have shared a video of the ceremony where students holding signs that said "Free Palestine" and "Stop Genocide" above their heads while dressed for their degree ceremonies.

Ashoka University students displayed pro-Palestine placards during the graduation ceremony, including posters that read: “Free Palestine”, “Stop genocide” and “cut ties now.”



The students have been protesting Ashoka’s collaboration with Israeli institutions.



Watch: pic.twitter.com/VuV5OYvWr4 — Maktoob (@MaktoobMedia) June 30, 2024

Notably, since May of this year, the Ashoka University Student Government, also known as AUSG, has been calling for severing relations with Tel Aviv University, which is located in Israel.

Harvard University Protest

Earlier in April, following weeks of protests on campus and a day after the university announced that 13 Harvard students who took part in a protest encampment would not be able to receive diplomas alongside their peers, hundreds of students wearing graduation robes marched out of the Harvard commencement, chanting "Free, Free Palestine."

❝Our freedom of speech and our expressions of solidarity became punishable❞



Shruthi Kumar, speaking at Harvard University's graduation ceremony, diverged from preprared text to criticize university administration's stance towards Palestine pic.twitter.com/nsRIJIWVUh — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) May 26, 2024

Students at Harvard University dropped banners at their graduation to call for a free Palestine and divestment. pic.twitter.com/ypKJe5uoya — Yogi (@ramrajya_pro) May 26, 2024

During Thursday's commencement, a few students chanted, "Let them walk, let them walk," suggesting that those 13 students should be allowed to receive their diplomas alongside other graduates.