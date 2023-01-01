22-year-old Indian medical student dies in China, family reaches out to MEA for help | Representative Image

A 22-year-old Indian student from Tamil Nadu who had been studying medicine in China for the previous five years died of an illness, and his economically not very strong family has asked the foreign ministry for assistance in bringing his corpse back, as reported by NDTV.

The Indian student, Abdul Sheikh, was interning in China towards the end of his course. He had recently come to India and returned to China on December 11.

Sheikh had been doing his internship at Qiqihar Medical University in northeast China's Heilongjiang province after completing the necessary eight-day isolation period upon arrival in China.

He fell unwell, however, and was sent to the intensive care unit, where he died.

The student's family has requested assistance from the foreign ministry in bringing the body home. The family has also requested assistance from the Tamil Nadu government.