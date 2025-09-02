'207 Govt Schools Shut Under DMK Government,' Alleges AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami | ANI

Thiruparankundram (Tamil Nadu): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami alleged that 207 government schools have been shut down under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a public meeting in Thiruparankundram, Palaniswami stated that the schools had been upgraded during the AIADMK's tenure and criticised the ruling government for reversing that progress.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami's Statement

"We upgraded schools and opened many new ones. But under the DMK government, 207 government schools have been shut down. Over the last four years, the DMK government has been unable to establish a single government medical college or hospital. That requires skill, which this incompetent Chief Minister lacks," Palaniswami said.

The AIADMK leader also launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing the DMK government of corruption and misgovernance, and holding it responsible for the rising inflation in the state.

Palaniswami further said that the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu would mark the end of "dynastic" politics in the state.

"Corruption is the only 'achievement' of the DMK. The prices of rice, pulses, and oil have skyrocketed. There is no department without corruption. The 2026 elections will put an end to dynastic politics. The upcoming elections will mark the end of family (Karunanidhi family) rule," he said.

Palaniswami further alleged that several schemes launched during the AIADMK regime had not been continued under the DMK government. He assured that if the AIADMK returns to power, such projects would be revived.

"The AIIMS hospital project was initiated when Amma (Jayalalithaa) was the CM. AIIMS is being established in the Thirumangalam constituency. When I was CM, PM Modi laid the foundation stone. But the DMK government failed to push the work forward. Once AIADMK comes to power, the project will be expedited, and AIIMS will be opened," he said.

"The DMK has not implemented the projects introduced by AIADMK. No major project has been initiated in Madurai under the DMK. During the AIADMK rule, every department functioned efficiently, earning hundreds of national awards," Palaniswami added.

