19,006 Students Submit Over 1.25 Lakh Applications For Mumbai University's PG Courses; Merit List Tomorrow | Freepik Image

Mumbai: The first merit list for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses at Mumbai University (MU) will be announced on June 26 at 6 pm. Students can see the merit list in the academic department and college where they applied for postgraduate courses.

In the admission process, 19,006 students submitted 1,25,321 applications for various courses. This includes affiliated colleges and postgraduate academic departments of the university.

This year, the highest number of applications were for the M.Com (Advanced Accountancy) course with 26,217 applications. MA (Psychology) received 9,719 applications. Other popular courses include MSc (Biotech) with 8,135 applications, MSc (Microbiology) with 5,343 applications, MSc (Information Technology) with 7,315 applications, MCom (Business Management) with 7,903 applications, Banking and Finance with 6,359 applications, MSc (Organic Chemistry) with 6,963 applications, MSc (Computer Science) with 5,199 applications, Analytical Science with 5,048 applications, Data Science with 2,218 applications, MA (English) with 2,290 applications, MA (Economics) with 3,275 applications, MSc (Zoology) with 2,827 applications, MA (History) with 1,796 applications, MSc (Physics) with 1,577 applications, and MSc (Botany) with 1,698 applications.

The Department of Post Graduate Education at Mumbai University received a large number of applications. A total of 848 applications received from the psychology department and 679 from the commerce department. Other departments with high application numbers include Chemistry with 624, Information Technology with 554, Computer Science with 428, Biotech with 419, Communication and Journalism with 347, Civics and Politics with 293, Life Science with 283, Statistics with 219, English with 191, Pali with 152, Mathematics with 141, History with 137, Geography with 130, Physics with 129, Sociology with 104, Sanskrit with 91, and Philosophy with 62 applications.

Online registration and submission of applications for the postgraduate courses for the academic year 2024-2025 started on May 22, 2024.