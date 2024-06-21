Mumbai University UG Second Merit List Out; Check Important Details |

The University of Mumbai has made available on its official website the second undergraduate course merit list. On their own websites, students who enrolled for applying to college can also view the merit list of the many participating and connected colleges. The following details will be included in the second merit list: the candidate's name, group, application numbers, result, and additional information. The merit list should be thoroughly reviewed by the students. Students have until June 27 at 3 PM to turn in their undertaking form and verify their documents and pay the fees for the second list, according to MU.

If candidates have any questions about working from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm, they can contact the helpline numbers (8104163490, 8104578847, 9324480018) or email nep2024@mu.ac.in. Those who were not selected for a spot on this second merit list may wait until June 28 when Mumbai University releases the third merit list. Candidates will have six days from June 29 and July 3 to verify their documents and pay their fees following the publishing of the third merit list.

The first merit list of the University of Mumbai for undergraduate (UG) admission in 2024–2025 was released on June 13, 2024.

Required documents:

Below is the list of documents that the students must carry while securing their admission:

Print-out of duly filled in online pre enrolment form submitted on University Website.

Duly filled in admission form and Information Form/s.

Original HSC Marksheet with three attested photo copies.

One attested photocopy of SSC Marksheet and Passing Certificate.

Duly filled in Provisional eligibility form (for learners belonging to Divisional Board other than Mumbai/ other state)

Migration certificate (for learners belonging to Divisional Board other than Mumbai/other state )

Two passport size latest color photographs of the learner.