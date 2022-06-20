10 new universities to accept CUET results for PG admissions

Representative Image | Pixabay

The National Testing Agency(NTA) has announced a list of new universities that are now accepting CUET results for PG admissions. The notice mentioned the following universities:

Footwear Design & Development Institute, GoI Manav Rachna University, Faridabad Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Faridabad Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi Delhi Technological University Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational & Research Institute- Belur Main Campus (Kolkata) Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational & Research Institute-Narendrapur Campus(Kolkata) Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational & Research Institute- Ranchi Campus Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational & Research Institute- Coimbatore Campus Mody University, Rajasthan (Only for Women)

The bunching of programs for the New Universities is mentioned in the circular consisting the list as well. The deadline for submitting the Online Application Form for Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2022 has been moved from June 18 to July 4, 2022 (up to 05:00 pm).

Corrections to the details in the Online Application Forms will be accepted, together with the payment of an additional charge (depending on the changes made to the form) until 11:50 p.m. on July 8, 2022.

Candidates are recommended to check the NTA website(s) http://cuet.nta.nic.in /www.nta.ac.in for the most up-to-date information.