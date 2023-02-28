SC refuses to intervene in Manish Sisodia's plea against arrest by CBI, suggests Delhi Deputy CM to move HC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's plea against his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation and suggested the Aam Aadmi Party veteran to move High Court.

The top court said there are enough legal remedies available to him and there is no requirement to come to SC directly.

"Our doors are open, but we are not ready to entertain. This will be a very bad precedent," the SC bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said.

It is understood that the AAP will approach the Delhi HC seeking Sisodia's bail in the case pertaining to the Delhi liquor policy scam.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI after grilling him for over 8 hours at its headqquarters on Sunday amid massive protests outside the office by AAP leaders and supporters.

Sisodia was named as an accused in its chargesheet filed by the CBI in the case related to the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22.

Sisodia to be in CBI custody till March 4

The CBI had sought five-day custody of Sisodia which was granted to the investigative agency by a Delhi court on Monday.

Sisodia will be in CBI custody till March 4.

The CBI revealed that Sisodia was not cooperating with them during the investigation which is why he had to be arrested for his involvement in the excise policy scam.

"He gave evasive replies and did not cooperate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested," the CBI said in a statement.