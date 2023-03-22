Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till April 5 in money laundering case

The Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi once again extended former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till April 5 in a money laundering case pertaining to the now-scrapped excise policy in the national capital.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) veteran was produced before the Court on Wendesday.
More details to follow...
