 Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till April 5 in money laundering case
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) veteran was produced before the Court on Wednesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Day after Sisodia dares BJP, ED conducts raids at 40 locations in excise policy scam | ANI Photo

The Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi once again extended former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till April 5 in a money laundering case pertaining to the now-scrapped excise policy in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) veteran was produced before the Court on Wendesday.

More details to follow...

