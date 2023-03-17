Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court extends Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days | File

Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday has extended former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's ED custody by five days.

Sisodia was sent to the Enforcement Directorate's custody for seven days in the Delhi liquor policy case on March 10. ED had sought at least 10 days to question the Aam Aadmi Party leader over alleged money laundering in framing the liquor policy, which was later scrapped.

The ED arrested Sisodia on March 9. Before the ED arrest, the CBI had arrested him over alleged corruption in framing Delhi’s liquor policy.

AAP slams BJP after Court's decision

The Aam Aadmi Party took a dig at the BJP and PM Modi soon after the court gave its verdict on Sisodia's custody. AAP has said that all of this is orchestrated to malign the Aam Aadmi Party. AAP has also alleged that PM Modi & BJP have put pressure on central agencies in the excise policy case.

What is Manish Sisodia accused of?

Sisodia is accused of corruption in connection with a new liquor policy that was scrapped soon after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe. Sisodia resigned from his position in the Delhi cabinet just two days after his arrest.

What is the Delhi Liquor Policy Scam?

The Delhi liquor policy case has been making headlines in India, with allegations of corruption, bribery, and money laundering.

The AAP has strongly denied any wrongdoing, calling the arrests politically motivated. The case is expected to have implications for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, as the AAP has been trying to make it an issue in their campaign.

The case is also likely to put a spotlight on corruption in the liquor industry, which has long been a concern in India.