 More trouble for Manish Sisodia; CBI files fresh case over irregularities in Delhi govt's 'Feedback Unit'
A CBI Preliminary enquiry found that the Delhi government's feedback unit was involved in political snooping.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
Manish Sisodia | ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday booked AAP leader Manish Sisodia over alleged irregularities in the Delhi Feedback Unit Case. Sisodia is already lodged in jail after both CBI and ED arrested him in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

A CBI Preliminary enquiry found that the Delhi government's feedback unit was involved in political snooping. The FBU was set up after AAp government in 2015 lost a battle of control over the Anti-Corruption Branch of Delhi government to the Lieutenanr Governor.

According to a report in India Today, Sisodia and seven others have been booked in the case filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

