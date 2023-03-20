Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Former deputy CM Manish Sisodia to remain in judicial custody till April 3

Manish Sisodia | ANI

Manish Sisodia, the former deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, will remain in judicial custody till April 3 after getting arrested in the excise policy scam case in the national capital last month.

The Central Beureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought further extension of the Aam Aadmi Party veteran saying, Sisodia’s custody is needed as investigation is still pending and is at a crucial stage.

Court has asked Sisodia to move a request for production through video conferencing if he wishes to appear virtually on April 3.

Sisodia was earlier sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate after being arrested in a money laundering case related to the excise policy on March 9.

Before the ED arrest, the CBI had apprehended him on February 26 over alleged corruption in framing Delhi’s now-scrapped liquor policy.

On Friday, Sisodia’s bail request in the CBI case was moved for hearing on March 21.