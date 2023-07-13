 Delhi Crime: Pervert Arrested For Raping 20-Year Old In Prashant Vihar ; He Posed As Cop
Delhi Crime: Pervert Arrested For Raping 20-Year Old In Prashant Vihar ; He Posed As Cop

The accused stalked her, took videos and threatened to upload it online.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A man, allegedly after pretending to be a police officer, assaulted a 20-year old near her home, last week. He stalked her, took videos and threatened to upload it online. The accused- Ravi Solanki- was arrested on Thursday.

Crime details

On July 7, the accused recorded a video of the girl with her boyfriend in his car. Solanki, in a bike, followed the car and waited as her boyfriend dropped the woman outside her home in Prashant Vihar.

Ravi followed her into the apartment and met her at the stairs. He threatened her that he would upload the video that he had recorded, online. He came onto her immediately and raped her before he fled.

The woman and her boyfriend reported the crime. The accused, who was unknown to her, was identified and arrested based on the description given by the survivor and CCTV footage.

