 Delhi Crime: Video From Tilak Nagar Shows 2 Groups Of Africans Involved In Fist Fight, Netizens Complain Of 'Lawlessness' In Capital
The brazen fight was captured on camera and the visuals show lawlessness as the people involved in the fight beat each other up and fight openly on the road.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
Screengrabs | Twitter

In a new video from Delhi's Tilak Nagar locality in Western Delhi, two groups of Africans are allegedly seen involved in a fist fight. Netizens took to Twitter and shared visuals of the brawl and the fight that broke out over some issue.

The video on social media shows the African groups attacking each other. One of the persons involved in the fight is seen attacking another person with a wooden log as those around him try to intervene. However, the scenes only get ugly.

article-image

Though more details on the incident are awaited, the fight looks like a brawl between two rival gangs. One of the group members in the video is seen with his clothes torn due to the fight between the groups.

Concerned netizens took to Twitter and shared the visuals. Many tagged Delhi police and complained about the lack of policing in the area.

Several people alleged that such incidents have become a common sight as there is no fear of law and order in the national capital. Lack of policing in several areas especially during the night time is also a reason that such elements involve in fight on the streets.

article-image

