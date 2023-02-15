Delhi Crime: Last footages of Nikki Yadav surface hours before her gruesome murder by Sahil Gehlot; Watch

Admin

The last footage of Nikki Yadav has emerged on the internet where the victim can be seen climbing up a fleet of stairs, just hours before she was killed by her live-in partner Sahil Gehlot in Delhi.

A CCTV footage from Nikki's apartment in Dwarka has emerged where she lived with Gehlot. The footage is from the afternoon of February 9.

The accused was arrested from the national capital on Tuesday after he murdered Nikki with a mobile phone charger cable and then dumped her body inside a refrigerator inside his dhaba in Uttam Nagar.

Gehlot then went off to marry another girl on the same day.

24-year-old Gehlot, who hails from Mitraon village in southwest Delhi, was produced before the Dwarka Court on Wednesday which sent him to five-day police custody for further questioning in the case.

Why Sahil Gehlot murdered Nikki Yadav?

Police have recovered the body of the victim, who is a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, from a refrigerator on the basis of clues provided by the accused.

In its preliminary investigation, Delhi Police got to know that Sahil had hidden from his girlfriend Nikki Yadav that he was getting married to another woman.

On the intervening night of February 9 and 10, when the victim confronted the accused about his marriage, he allegedly killed her using the data cable of his mobile phone in his car and then kept her body in a refrigerator at his dhaba.

