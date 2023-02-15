Nikki Yadav Murder Case: Police recover car used to strangulate & transport her body before storing it in a fridge |

Delhi: Police Crime Branch on Wednesday recovered the car inside which Sahil Gehlot allegedly murdered Nikki Yadav and also used it to transport her body to his dhaba.

A crime similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case was reported from the national capital after the Delhi police on Tuesday arrested Sahil Gehlot, a dhaba owner for allegedly murdering a girl and keeping her body in the fridge.

Victim was killed after she objected accused’s marriage to another woman

The victim identified as Nikki Yadav was choked to death by Gehlot in his car after which he took her body to his village near Uttam Nagar and kept it in a fridge at a dhaba that he owned.

Gehlot was immediately arrested by the police after discovering the girl's body in the freezer. According to initial probe, Nikki Yadav was killed after she objected to the accused’s marriage to another woman. The accused used a data cable to kill her and later stuffed her body into a freezer.

Accused confessed to his henious crime

Gehlot confessed to his henious crime during the investigation. He told the police that he murdered Nikki on the intervening night of February 9 and 10. Later he got married to another girl on February 10.

He strangulated Nikki with the help of his mobile phone's data cable kept in his car. He then went to the dhaba owned by him and put her dead body in a refrigerator at a vacant plot on the outskirts of Mitraon Village.

A case was registered at Baba Haridas Nagar police station, however the Delhi Crime Branch took up the investigation to verify the side of the story disclosed by the accused.

Sahil and Nikki met in 2018

Sahil and Nikki met each other in Jan 2018. They took admission in the Galgotiya College in Greater Noida for different courses. Both eventually fell in love and started living together in an apartment. Their relationship continued for almost 5 years until Nikki was murdered by her lover Sahil.

