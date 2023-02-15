e-Paper Get App
Delhi Road Rage: Man stabbed to death for crashing bike into bus in Nangloi; shocking CCTV video surfaces

The deceased was identified as Sahil Malik and his brother suffered a minor injury when his bike touched the minibus driver near Nangloi metro station.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
Delhi Crime: Man stabbed to death in Nangloi area over road rage dispute; shocking video surfaces |
Delhi: A shocking video emerged on the internet where a man was stabbed to death after a fight due to road rage. The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Delhi's Nangloi area. The deceased was identified as Sahil Malik and his brother suffered a minor injury when his bike touched the minibus driver near Nangloi metro station.

Video shows horrific ordeal

In the video posted online by a Twitterati, one can see a man followed by another man on a busy road. The victim was later stabbed by the man who followed him. Surprisingly no one on the road meddled between to save the man from being stabbed.

Victim's family spoke about the shocking incident

Khaleel Malik, uncle of the deceased spoke to the media about the incident. "A 25-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death in the Nangloi area last evening My nephew Vishal Malik was returning from a gym when he had an argument with an RTV bus driver over some issue. They were 8-10 people & thrashed him," said Malik.

"He left his bike there & managed to escape. He went to Nangloi PS & sought help but police didn't help him. Later he called his brother Sahil & asked him to bring the bike. When Sahil went there, they attacked him with knife & he died on spot," Malik added.

With inputs from ANI

More details in the matter are awaited.

