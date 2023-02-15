Delhi Road Rage: Man stabbed to death for crashing bike into bus in Nangloi; shocking CCTV video surfaces

Delhi Crime: Man stabbed to death in Nangloi area over road rage dispute; shocking video surfaces |

Delhi: A shocking video emerged on the internet where a man was stabbed to death after a fight due to road rage. The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Delhi's Nangloi area. The deceased was identified as Sahil Malik and his brother suffered a minor injury when his bike touched the minibus driver near Nangloi metro station.

A man was stabbed to death after a fight due to road rage in Delhi's Nangloi area.

The deceased is identified as Sahil Malik and his brother suffered a minor injury when his bike touched the minibus driver near Nangloi metro station.#DelhiCrime #brutality #DelhiNews pic.twitter.com/g31fs9XQ4B — Prathamesh Aparna Arvind Kharade (@PrathameshK98) February 15, 2023

Delhi | A 25-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death in the Nangloi area last evening



My nephew Vishal Malik was returning from a gym when he had an argument with an RTV bus driver over some issue. They were 8-10 people & thrashed him: Khaleel Malik, uncle of the deceased pic.twitter.com/UCWr8Qnjoi — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

Video shows horrific ordeal

In the video posted online by a Twitterati, one can see a man followed by another man on a busy road. The victim was later stabbed by the man who followed him. Surprisingly no one on the road meddled between to save the man from being stabbed.

Victim's family spoke about the shocking incident

Khaleel Malik, uncle of the deceased spoke to the media about the incident. "A 25-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death in the Nangloi area last evening My nephew Vishal Malik was returning from a gym when he had an argument with an RTV bus driver over some issue. They were 8-10 people & thrashed him," said Malik.

"He left his bike there & managed to escape. He went to Nangloi PS & sought help but police didn't help him. Later he called his brother Sahil & asked him to bring the bike. When Sahil went there, they attacked him with knife & he died on spot," Malik added.

With inputs from ANI

More details in the matter are awaited.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)