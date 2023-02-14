e-Paper Get App
Initial probe revealed that the girl, who was in a relationship with Sahil for a long time, was objecting to his marriage.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: Shraddha-like murder shocks nation once again after cops recover woman's body from fridge | Representative Image / PTI
New Delhi: A crime similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case has been reported from the national capital after the Delhi police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly murdering a girl and keeping her body in the fridge.

As per an IANS, the incident took place near Kashmere Gate ISBT. Report suggests that the accused, identified as Sahil Gehlot, choked the girl to death in his car after which he took her body to his village near Uttam Nagar and kept it in a fridge at a dhaba that he owned.

A probe in the matter is on as the Delhi Police is interrogating the man. According to police, information regarding a girl's body hidden in a Dhaba on the outskirts of Mitraon village was received.

"Immediately a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body," said a senior police official.

"The accused has been arrested," said the official.

(with IANS inputs)

