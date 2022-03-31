'Can die for India': Arvind Kejriwal after vandalism at his residence

New Delhi: A day after vandalism and violence at his residence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said he can die for the country. The Aam Aadmi Party had yesterday said that the BJP is trying to kill the Delhi CM because it is unable to defeat him in elections.



Breaking his silence on the violence, Kejriwal said, "We have to take the country forward together, we have wasted 75 years in fighting." He added that the country won't prosper by this "hooliganism" and everyone would have to work peacefully together for 21st century India.



Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has arrested eight people in connection with alleged vandalism at Chief Minister's residence, officials said on Thursday. According to sources, the eight people were arrested from Delhi and the numbers could go up as teams have been sent to make more arrests.



Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Saurabh Bhardwaj has filed a petition in Delhi High Court in light of the events that took place during a protest outside Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal's residence on March 30, 2022.

In the petition, the AAP MLA alleges that Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) workers, in the garb of a protest, launched an attack on the Delhi CM's official residence.

Amidst a war of words over Kejriwal's remarks regarding Vivek Agnihotri's film, The Kashmir Files, around 200 BJYM workers, led by the national president and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya, protested outside the CM's residence yesterday.

Some protestors were seen breaking through police barricades and engaging in vandalism, which resulted in AAP accusing them of trying to kill the CM.

