'Only play victim card': Gautam Gambhir slams Arvind Kejriwal after life threat accusation

BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir launched a scathing attack on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Aam Aadmi Party claimed that Kejriwal's life is under threat following the BJP workers' alleged vandalism outside his residence.

Taking to Twitter, Gautam Gambhir said: "Hello Delhi, I am badly trapped by insulting the Kashmiri Hindus. Even after a million attempts and a paid interview, the situation is not under control. Now there is only one way, the victim card. The BJP wants to kill me. Please help spread it! Your Publicity Minister.”

Members of the BJP youth wing allegedly vandalised property outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal here during a protest on Wednesday against his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' film, further intensifying the war of words between the two parties.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging it was a ''conspiracy to kill" Kejriwal as the saffron party is unable to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party in elections. The BJP accused AAP of scripting a drama and playing the ''victim card'' after the ''public anger'' against Kejriwal's remarks "mocking" displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

The Delhi Police said that a case has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the incident.

The case was registered under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

He said Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has also been invoked and teams have been dispatched for arrests.

Sisodia alleged that the BJP youth wing activists damaged CCTV cameras as well as security barricades at the chief minister's residence in the presence of Delhi Police personnel. They allegedly threw paint on the main gate of the residence.

The protestors, led by BJP Yuva Morcha's national president and MP Tejasvi Surya, were holding a demonstration against Kejriwal's remarks on the recently released controversial movie 'The Kashmir Files', which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley after the outbreak of militancy.

The BJP, which has been targeting Kejriwal after he took a swipe at the party for promoting the film, demanded an apology from the chief minister, saying that he has insulted Hindus with his remarks about the movie.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 10:05 AM IST