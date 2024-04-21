Water Woes: AE, Lineman Assaulted While Checking Supply Line Snag

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An Indore Municipal Corporation assistant engineer and lineman were thrashed by two persons in Khajrana on Saturday morning.

A case was later registered against the accused under various sections, including 353 of the IPC (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) with Khajrana police station. The accused are on the run.

Additional DCP (zone-2) Amarendra Singh told Free Press that the incident was reported from Kashi Nagar in ward number 41.

IMC Zone-19 assistant engineer Pankaj Dahayat, lineman Kishore and other employees had gone to Kashi Nagar following complaint of erratic water supply.

A man was watering a house under construction near the spot where the team was working. As some water fell on team members, they asked them to stop watering his house till they completed their work, said Singh.

This led to a heated argument between two sides, said Singh and added that later Ritesh Karosiya and Pritesh allegedly abused and manhandled IMC officials.

The IMC officials claimed that they were assaulted by the duo. A case was registered and a manhunt launched to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer (water supply), Sanjeev Shrivastav too reached Khajrana police station and took details from his subordinates. Shrivastav told reporters that two persons from Karosiya family thrashed AE Dahayat and lineman Kishore and tore their clothes.

Shrivastav further said that during manhandling Dahayat’s mobile phone fell at the spot. Later, when Dahayat sent Kishore to bring the phone, he too was thrashed by the accused. He claimed that the accused also threatened Kishore with firearm.