 Viral VIDEO: Youth Performs Dangerous Stunts In Fortuner SUV, Calls Himself 'Miscreant' In Insta Reel; Delhi Police Seizes Vehicle
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
Youth Performs Dangerous Stunts In Fortuner SUV, Calls Himself 'Miscreant' In Insta Reel | Twitter

New Delhi, March 6: The Delhi police seized a car after a video of a man performing dangerous stunts along Najafgarh-Rajouri Garden route went viral on social media. Delhi Police team from Police Station Rajouri Garden seized an SUV despite the owner's attempts to conceal the vehicle's identity by removing its number plate. Videos of these stunts on roads were posted on Instagram to garner social media followers.

A complaint by RWA (resident welfare association) Rajouri Garden was received at Police station, highlighting reckless driving and stunts by certain vehicles. The police took cognizance of that and that led to the registration of FIR under section 279 of the IPC.

Instagram Profile Of Offender

Through thorough investigation, the Instagram profile of the offender, featuring the stunt videos, was identified. Despite efforts to conceal the vehicle's identity by removing number plates, careful examination of CCTV footage resulted in the identification and seizure of the Fortuner Car involved.

article-image

Further inquiries are ongoing, with concerted efforts to apprehend the individual responsible for these dangerous stunts, informed Delhi police.

