 VIDEO: Father-Son Duo Brutally Stabbed To Death After Altercation With Neighbours In Chirag Delhi Area
The deceased have been identified as Jai Bhagwan (55) and his son Shubham, both were cable workers, they said. According to officials, the incident was reported at around 8 pm near Chirag Delhi's Kumhar Chowk on Sunday.

ANIUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
Father-Son Duo Stabbed To Death In Chirag Delhi Area After Altercation With Neighbours | Twitter

New Delhi, March 11: A man and his 22-year-old son were allegedly stabbed to death after an altercation with their neighbours in the Chirag Delhi area of the national capital, police said on Sunday.

"We received a call at 8 pm and the caller said that someone had stabbed his father. Upon reaching it was discovered that Jai Bhagwan and his son had been stabbed by 4-5 people. The investigation is underway. Many cases were registered against The deceased, Jai Bhagwan, that include murder, attempt to murder, snatching etc.," DCP South Ankit Chauhan said.

The police said that a forensic team inspected the spot and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. A preliminary investigation suggests that the prime reason behind the murder was rivalry.

