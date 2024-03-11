Horrific Murder VIDEO: Wife Dies Due To Heart Attack After Watching Her Husband's Brutal Killing In Anantapur

Wife Dies Due To Heart Attack After Watching Her Husband's Brutal Killing In Anantapur | Twitter

Anantapur: In a shocking incident, a woman died after witnessing her husband's brutal murder in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur. The wife of the victim died due to cardiac arrest after watching her husband's brutal murder. A video has surfaced on social media in which it can be seen that the dead body of the victim is lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

The victim who has been identified as Murthy Rao Gokhale (59) was a professor at the Anantapur Srikrishna Devaraya University (SKU). He was murdered near the JNTU campus in an apartment in Anatapur by his nephew. His wife suffered a heart attack few hours after her husband's death.

Warning: Disturbing Visuals; Viewers' Discretion Advised

Anantapuram Anantha Lakshmi Engineering College Principal Murthy Rao Gokul.

Student who cut the throat with a blade in front of the entrance of JNTU college Principal Murthy Rao Gokule died on the spot.. https://t.co/lJtX6I1SJr — Aristotle (@goLoko77) March 10, 2024

Murthy Rao worked also served as a Principal at a private engineering college earlier. There are reports that his nephew attacked him with a blade and cut his throat at his residence near JNTU campus. He also inflicted several cutting injuries over his body which led to the death of the victim.

All About The Incident

Murthy died on the spot in the attack which occurred on Sunday (March 10) evening. There are reports that the deceased had taken some money from his nephew Aditya on pretext of providing him a job.

However, he did not fulfill his promise and an argument erupted between them after which Aditya attacked his uncle. There are reports that the murder occurred in front of the deceased wife Shobha (56). Shobha was not able to bear the shock and later died due to heart attackafter he husband was brutally killed in front of her eyes.

Shobha was also attacked by Aditya and she also suffered injuries in the incident. Shobha suffered injuries while trying to save her husband from her nephew.

Wife Suffered Cardiac Arrest

She suffered a cardiac attack few hours after her husband was killed. Aditya fled the spot after the murder and was arrested by the police later. He is currently in the police custody and the police is investigating the case further.