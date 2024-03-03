UP Crime: History-Sheeter Kills Younger Brother Over Trivial Dispute In Lucknow | Representational Image: Pixabay

Lucknow, March 3: A man was arrested for allegedly battering his younger brother to death at their under-construction house over some domestic dispute in the Nishatganj area, said officials here. On Saturday, the accused, Raj Kishore, who is a history-sheeter reached the construction site along with his wife Sushma and daughter Kajla and became furious after seeing that his younger brother Babu Yadav, had tied a cow on the ground floor.

By mutual consent, the first floor belonged to Raj Kishore and the ground floor was in the possession of Babu Yadav. Raj Kishore lost his cool and picked a fight with him. Hearing commotion, Babu’s wife Kusum and their daughter Muskan tried to intervene and were attacked by Raj Kishore with bricks. He then repeatedly attacked Babu with a brick until the latter collapsed.

"The accused and his family members then fled while Babu was rushed to KGMU trauma centre where he was declared dead,” said SHO, Mahanagar, Akhilesh Mishra.

DCP, Central Zone, Raveena Tyagi said a case under culpable homicide was registered against the accused and he was arrested. “We are interrogating the accused,” she added. The victim’s daughter Muskaan said Raj Kishore often argued with her father.