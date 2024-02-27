Shooting Inside HDFC ATM: Man Kills 'Pregnant' Wife, Attempts Brother's Murder Over Suspected Affair In UP's Saharanpur

Man Kills 'Pregnant' Wife, Attempts Brother's Murder Over Suspected Affair | Twitter

Saharanpur: In a shocking incident, a man shot his wife dead inside HDFC Bank ATM over suspicion of illicit affair with his brother in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. There are reports that the accused reached his house after killing his wife and also shot his younger brother at home.

The younger brother of the accused has reportedly suffered minor injuries in the attack. There are reports that the woman was pregnant and the husband suspected that the child belonged to his younger brother.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dead body lying in pool of blood

The incident occurred between 8.30 AM-9.00 AM on Tuesday morning. There are reports that the husband entered the HDFC Bank ATM located at the Mandi Thana area and shot his wife several times. A pic has surfaced of the woman who was killed by the husband and it can be seen in the pic that the woman is lying in a pool of blood inside the ATM. The woman has been identified as Aaliya and her husband has been identified as Zeeshan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Wife was 'pregnant'

There are reports that the man suspected that his wife was having an illicit affair with his younger brother. He also suspected that his wife was pregnant with his brother's child. The man was furious after getting the information about the affair. In a fit of rage, he rushed to the bank ATM and shot his wife to death, after that he went to his house and fired bullet at his younger brother.

Brother escaped with minor injuries

His brother escaped with minor injuries in the attack, as the bullet touched his neck and went past. He has been admitted to a nearby hospital and is said to be out of danger. The police reached the spot and took the dead body of the woman under its custody and sent the body for post-mortem. The police have initiated a probe into the matter and are investigating the CCTV cameras installed in the ATM.

The police have registered an FIR in connection with the matter and have formed a team to nab the accused. The police also said that the accused suspected that his wife and his younger brother were having an illicit affair and the husband also suspected that the woman was pregnant with his brother's child. The police also said that the reports of pregnancy is not confirmed yet.

Bullet passed after touching his neck

The police further said that the dead body of the woman has been sent for medical examination and it will be clear after the reports comes that the woman was pregnant or not. The police also said that the injured has been sent to the hospital and has been referred to CGI after the bullet passed after touching his neck. He suffered minor injuries in the attack. The police said that they will soon nab the accused.