Disturbing CCTV VIDEO! Instagram Influencer Anamika Bishnoi's Husband Shoots Her Dead In Rajasthan's Phalodi | Twitter

Bikaner: A horrific video has surfaced on the internet in which it can be seen that Instagram influencer Anamika Bishnoi is being shot dead by her husband in Rajasthan's Phalodi. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the office and the disturbing video of the horrific incident is doing rounds on social media.

It can be seen in the video that the husband fires a bullet on his wife from a very close range. The woman is seen suffering fatal injury on her neck in the attack and it is being claimed that she lost her life due to the bullet injury.

Disclaimer: Disturbing scenes in viral CCTV footage

Woman stayed separately from her husband

There are reports that the woman stayed separately from her husband. It is being said that the woman is an Instagram influencer and has over one lakh followers on her social media account. The woman has been identified as Anamika Bishnoi and her Instagram account has more than one lakh followers.

Her husband has been identified as Mahiram. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday (February 25) when the woman sitting inside her officer. She used to run a Women's Collection Center in Phalodi in Rajasthan.

Argument breaks out between them

It can be seen in the video that her husband enters the office and an argument breaks out between them. The woman is seen sitting inside the counter on a chair and the man is seen standing near the counter. The argument escalates and the man pulls out the gun and shoots his wife.

It can also be seen in the video that the gun gets jammed after a single shot and the woman is hit on her neck and the husband tried to reload the gun and shoot her again to which he fails.

Man escapes after killing wife

The man then escapes from the spot. The police reached the spot on receiving information about the attack and investigates the CCTV cameras installed inside the office.

The police identified the man who killed the woman in the video and claimed that he was her husband. The police is suspecting that the husband killed the woman over a dowry case which was going on in the court.

Funeral to be held in Bikaner

There are reports that the funeral of the Instagram influencer woman Anamika Bishnoi will be held in Nagarasar, Bikaner in Rajasthan.