Nagpur: Man Threatens To Kill Family By Lighting Gas Cylinder After Wife Refuses To Cook Food, Arrested After High-Voltage Drama

Nagpur, February 21: A high-voltage drama unfolded at Om Nagar in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Monday (February 19) when a man held his wife and two kids hostage. The man, identified as Ranjan Shao, also threatened to blow up a gas cylinder after argument with his wife over not cooking meal. The drama continued for nearly two hours begore the police finally captured Shao. He has been arrested.

Shao had an altercation with his wife reportedly after she refused to cook meal. Angry over this, he held his wife and two minor kids hostage. He opened the regulator pipe of cooking gas cylinder of his house and switched it on with matchsticks in his hand. He threatened to kill his family by lighting the gas cylinder. Residents of Shao's building then called the police.

How Police Overpowered Shao

Once informed, a team from the Koradi police station including senior inspector Pravin Pande and ACP Santosh Khandekar arrived at the spot. Firstly, the cops made sure that all residents except Shao and his family were evacuated from the building. A team of the fire bridge was kept on stand by outside the building.

In order to convince Shao, the police sent an elderly person. But Shao took him hostage too. He was also keeping an eye on activities of the police. The cops then asked the elderly man's daughter to request Shao to open his house door so that her father could leave. Meanwhile, the police acted if they were leaving the place.

"Ranjan was watching through the keyhole when the senior citizen's daughter told him to open the door once. She said her father should be allowed to come out, promising that the cops and others are leaving," Pande told a daily. Couple of cops were sitting on the ground outside the door to avoid being spotted by Shao through the keyhole.

"When Shao slightly opened the door, me and my officer barged into the room. We dived inside and pounced upon Shao overpowering him. The matchsticks were wrenched from him. Fire brigade personnel too barged inside and covered the cylinder and cleared the air inside the room,” said Pande.

Shao Had Strained Ties With His Wife

After overpowering Shao, the police took him into custody. He was produced before a court which sent him in Nagpur Central Jail. The police also learned that Shao had been undergoing treatment at Mayo Hospital for some nerve ailment. He was also allegedly torturing his wife due to which she had left him and sought divorce. Shao, however, had managed to convince her to come back.