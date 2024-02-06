Maharashtra Suicide: Unemployed Nagpur Youth Hangs Self After Girlfriend Gets Engaged To Another Man

IANS

A 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his house in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday. Rahul Rajendra Sakhre was found hanging in the kitchen of his house in the Amar Nagar area on Monday, an official said.

Case registered

Sakhre was unemployed and was under stress after his girlfriend got engaged to someone else, he said. Sakhre's grandmother found his body in the early hours of Monday, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

Recently it has been observed that people, especially youth and children are left with no other choice than to take their own lives over issues and obstacles of life which can be dealt with with proper support from their guardians or community members, and in some cases even professionals. Cases of teens and people in their early 20’s or last 20’s dying by suicide are being reported almost daily from various parts of the country, raising an alarm and sparking a debate over the need to have a robust system in place to prove timely support to them.

News of Sakhre’s tragic demise comes months after a 16-year-old girl from Nagpur died by suicide after her father did not allow her to access her mobile phone in an attempt to reduce her overdependence on the device. The incident took place at Mangli village in Hingna police station area of the city. The girl would spend long hours on her mobile phone, said the police official, citing the version of her family members.