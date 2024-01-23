 UP Crime: 17-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead By Jilted Lover In Meerut
e-Paper Get App
HomeCrime-newsUP Crime: 17-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead By Jilted Lover In Meerut

UP Crime: 17-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead By Jilted Lover In Meerut

The incident happened on Monday. The police have identified the accused as Usman Malik, who was apparently in a relationship with the girl earlier.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
UP Crime: 17-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead By Jilted Lover In Meerut |

Meerut, January 23: A 17-year-old girl was shot dead allegedly by a 20-year-old youth after he tried to molest her in a market in Uttar Pradesh's. The incident happened on Monday. The police have identified the accused as Usman Malik, who was apparently in a relationship with the girl earlier.

The girl resisted Malik’s advances

Police said the girl resisted Malik’s advances when she was on her way to a store and he then shot at her with a country-made weapon. She died on the spot, police said.

The accused had managed to flee

Several local residents and the girl’s family members reached the spot but the accused had managed to flee by then, police said. They staged a blockade at the market demanding the arrest of the culprit and refused to hand over the body to the police for post-mortem examination.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu Shocker: Female Techie Chained, Burnt To Death By Jilted Lover Near Chennai; Accused...
article-image

'We have formed two teams to nab the culprit'

“We persuaded them to call off the protest. We have formed two teams to nab the culprit. We hope to arrest him soon,” said Kamlesh Bahadur, Superintendent of Police (Rural).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Man Rapes Friend In Mumbai Hotel Room, Arrested For Sexual Assault

Delhi Man Rapes Friend In Mumbai Hotel Room, Arrested For Sexual Assault

UP Crime: 17-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead By Jilted Lover In Meerut

UP Crime: 17-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead By Jilted Lover In Meerut

Indore: Prisoner, Accused Of Wife's Murder, Hangs Self In Central Jail's Bathroom, Dies

Indore: Prisoner, Accused Of Wife's Murder, Hangs Self In Central Jail's Bathroom, Dies

Indore: Civil Service Aspirant Dies By Hanging

Indore: Civil Service Aspirant Dies By Hanging

Indore: Two Kids Among 4 Rescued From Fire

Indore: Two Kids Among 4 Rescued From Fire