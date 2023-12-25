 Tamil Nadu Shocker: Female Techie Chained, Burnt To Death By Jilted Lover Near Chennai; Accused Transman Arrested
Tamil Nadu Shocker: Female Techie Chained, Burnt To Death By Jilted Lover Near Chennai; Accused Transman Arrested

The half-charred body of R. Nandini, 25, was recovered at Thalambur on Saturday night. According to police, she was chained and had deep injuries from a blade on her neck, hands and legs.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Chennai, December 24: A 25-year-old female techie was chained and burnt to death, allegedly by a transman, in the suburbs of Chennai, police said on Sunday. The half-charred body of R. Nandini, 25, was recovered at Thalambur on Saturday night. According to police, she was chained and had deep injuries from a blade on her neck, hands and legs.

Police arrested a 27-year-old transman

Police on Sunday arrested a 27-year-old transman, who allegedly killed the woman for turning down his proposal. The accused, identified as Vetrimaran, and Nandini, both natives of Madurai, had been working in a software company in Thoraipakkam for the last few months. They had become friends and later fell in love.

Nandini had started a relationship with another man

However, recently when Vetrimaran told Nandini about his gender identity and proposed to her, she turned him down. Nandini had subsequently started a relationship with another man and this had enraged Vetrimaran. He wanted to take revenge by killing her.

Tied her and after inflicting injuries with a blade set her ablaze

On Saturday, Nandini’s birthday, the accused took her out saying he wanted to give her a surprise. The accused took her to an isolated place, tied her and after inflicting injuries with a blade set her ablaze, police said.

