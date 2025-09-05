 Ghaziabad: Woman Beats Cab Driver With Helmet, Smashes Car Window After Scooter Crash - VIDEO Surfaces
Ghaziabad: Woman Beats Cab Driver With Helmet, Smashes Car Window After Scooter Crash - VIDEO Surfaces

Azhar KhanUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
Woman Beats Cab Driver With Helmet, Smashes Car Window After Scooter Crash | X

Ghaziabad, September 05: A shocking video has surfaced on social media in which a woman is seen brutally beating a cab driver in full public view in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The incident was filmed by the onlookers and the video is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the woman is beating the cab driver with a helmet. The video also shows the smashed windshield of the cab. There are reports that the woman brutally thrashed the driver after dispute over a minor accident.

Incident Details

There are reports that the incident occurred in Ghaziabad's Muradnagar and it is being claimed that the dispute occurred around four to five days ago. The area witnessed the high-voltage drama in the middle of the road as the dispute occurred after the driver's car touched the woman's scooter. The woman created chaos after the minor accident and started beating the driver with her helmet.

She can be seen in the video beating the driver around eight to ten times with the helmet on his head. The cab driver took the beating, then sat inside the car and left the spot without reacting. The woman also smashed his car window, which is visible in the video.

Evil! Woman Brutally Beats Elderly Mother-In-Law In Front Of Husband & Kids In UP's Etawah; Shocking...
article-image

Police Action

The people present at the spot recorded the video and made the video of the incident viral on social media. There are reports that the police have confirmed that the incident is around four to five days old. They have claimed that no complaint has been received in connection with the matter. They also said that further action will be taken if a formal complaint is registered into the matter.

