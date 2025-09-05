40-Year-Old Divyang Beaten, Robbed Of Over ₹1 Lakh By Six Bikers In MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old disabled man was brutally beaten with sticks, rods and robbed by six men riding on three bikes in Chhatarpur on Friday afternoon.

The accused looted ₹13,000 in cash and a gold chain worth around ₹1 lakh before fleeing the scene.

The incident took place near Somwari Bazaar on Satai Road in the Civil Lines police station area.

The victim, Narayan Das (40), son of Sarju Patel and a resident of Satai, works as a JCB driver on rent.

He was on his way to give money at Bharat Prajapati’s shop at Chhatrasal Square when the accused started following him. Near Pitambara Temple, they attempted to stop him and later blocked his way with their bikes near Somwari Bazaar.

The men abused him and attacked him with sticks and rods.

Narayan Das fell unconscious after the assault. The attackers looted ₹13,000 cash and a gold chain worth around ₹1 lakh before fleeing.

Locals immediately called an ambulance and rushed him to the district hospital. Doctors stitched six wounds on his head and treated injuries on his hands, legs, and stomach. His condition remains serious.

Narayan Das alleged that the attackers, including Hariom, Nilesh, and Sitaram Patel, had an ongoing land dispute with him and had assaulted him earlier. Despite a cross-case being registered, they had continued to threaten him.

Civil Lines police in-charge Valmiki Chaubey said the CCTV footage from the area will be reviewed and further investigation is underway. The accused are still at large.