TRAGIC! 2 Indian Students Accidentally Drown In Scotland's Linn Of Tumme; Found Dead

In a tragic incident, two students who went to pursue education in Scotland tragically died by drowning while hiking at the Linn of Tumme. The parents of the deceased have been informed.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

In a tragic accident, 2 Indian students have reportedly died by drowning in Scotland. 4 of their other friends have also succumbed to this accident. The Indian students were hiking at a popular spot in Scotland when this accident happened resulting in their deaths.

As per reports from NDTV, rescue personnel at the spot have recovered the bodies of the deceased students from water near the Linn of Tumme. The students are reportedly pursuing their education at the Dundee University, the Indian High Commission in London revealed.

Canada: "No Criminal Record Found," Said Vancouver Police Department In Indian Student Shot Dead
article-image

According to the local police officials, the two deceased students were identified as Jitendranath Karuturi, 26, and Chanhakya Bolisetti, 22. This incident took place on Wednesday night. "There don't seem to be any strange circumstances surrounding the fatalities," a police official said, as reported by NDTV.

The Indian Consulate General has notified the parents of the two students, and a consular representative has visited with a student who is a UK resident. Additionally, Dundee University is offering its cooperation to aid in the case inquiry.
Further details on the case are awaited.

