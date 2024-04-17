Vancouver police are investigating the death of 24-year-old Chirag Antil, an international student from India, who was found shot dead in a car in south Vancouver on Friday night. According to Inspector Michael Rowe, Antil had no prior involvement in criminal activities, and police have been in contact with his family in India, according to the Vancouver citynews report.

"At this stage in the investigation, it is too early to say what events led to this fatal shooting," stated Inspector Rowe. "But those circumstances will form the focus of our continuing investigation."

Victim remembered as hardworking student pursuing dreams

Rowe emphasised that Antil's lack of criminal involvement has been evident throughout the investigation. "We have no reason to believe he was involved in any criminal activity at all," Rowe added.

Chirag Antil had recently completed his MBA at University Canada West and had obtained his work permit. His brother Romit shared details of Chirag's final moments, explaining that he had just finished a long shift at work and was looking forward to his day off. Chirag was shot as he sat in his car shortly after leaving his home.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and police have not yet identified any suspects. Romit described Chirag as a hardworking person who had come to Vancouver in pursuit of his dreams.