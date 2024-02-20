Rajasthan: Drunk Cops Create Ruckus, Thrash Dhaba Owner After Raita Not Served With Dinner In Malpura; Visuals Surface | Twitter

Agra: In a shmeful incident, two drunk police officers created ruckus at a dhaba situated on Gwalior Highway in Rajasthan's Malpura. The police officers lost their temper when they were not served raita with the dinner which they ordered at the dhaba. The incident occurred at the New Prince Dhaba on Gwalior Highway and the video of the police officers' shameful act was caught on camera.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media. There are also reports that the police officers were in inebriated condition when they created a stir at the dhaba.

Assaulted a bus driver

There are reports that the station in-charge along with a sub-inspector, behaved rudely with the staff and the customers present at the dhaba. They also assaulted the bus driver who was standing outside the dhaba.

They also rebuked and chased away the customers who came to eat dinner at the dhaba. The incident occurred on Monday (February 19) night and the station in-charge has been identified as Kakua Aman Singh Gangwar and sub-inspector has been identified as Neetu Singh.

Raita not served with dinner

The dhaba owner said that the police officers arrived at the dhaba at around 11 PM in the night in a private vehicle and they were accompanied by around four to five other people to have dinner. The placed their order and were waiting for the dinner, they got furious as raita was not served to them along with the dinner.

They started misbehaving with the staff and other people, they also started throwing money and threatening the dhaba pwner. They also misbehaved with the bus driver and the truck drivers outside the dhaba and assaulted them.

Police officer kicks man outside dhaba

The dhaba owner also claimed that the police officers forcefully attempted to catch a bus by parking their official vehicle in front of the dhaba. They created ruckus and chaos at the dhaba late in the night. It can be seen in the video that the police officers are kicking a man who was standing outside the dhaba and also taking the man in the police vehicle.

In another video, they are also seen sitting and having dinner inside the dhaba and two others are also seen joining them at the dinner. The incident has further tarnished the image of the police department.

The police officials are responsible to stop any miscreants creating ruckus and harassing the people and not to turn into miscreants and harass people and misusing their power and authority against the innocent people.