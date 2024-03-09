Pizza Shop Heist VIDEO: 2 Masked Gunmen Loot Cash From Customers, Owner & Employees In Ghaziabad

2 Masked Gunmen Loot Cash From Customers, Owner & Employees In Ghaziabad | Twitter

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, two masked criminals barged into a pizza shop and looted customers and owner at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. They also targeted the employees who were working at the Pizza joint.

The incident was caught on CCTV camera installed inside the shop and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The incident exposes the situation of law and order in Uttar Pradesh where a shop is looted in broad daylight in a crowded area.

Shop Owner & Customers looted

The two masked criminals reached the spot on a scooter and entered the pizza shop situated in the number two colony of Indrapur which falls under the Loni Border Police Station area. It can be seen in the video that the criminals are hiding their faces with helmet and cloth. One of the criminals was seen taking money from the shop owner and the other criminal is seen looting the customers present inside the shop.

After looting them, they wave their guns in the air and fled the shop. They also looted the employees present inside the shop. There are reports that there were around five to six employees and two customers present inside the shop at the time of the incident. Children were also seen terrified on spotting the criminals inside the shop. Luckily, the criminals did not attack or fire bullet on anyone present inside the shop.

Looted The Shop & Fled

As per reports, the incident occurred on Friday (March 8) at around 7 PM while the area was crowded and there were people present inside the pizza shop. There are reports that the criminals looted around Rs 30,000 from the shop owner and also took Rs 5,000 from two customers before fleeing the spot. The police arrived at the spot on receiving information about the incident.

Case Registered

A case has been registered against unknown men and the police have initiated a probe in connection with the matter. They are also investigating the CCTV cameras installed in the shop and also the cameras installed in the area. The police have initiated a search operation to nab the criminals.