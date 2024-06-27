 NEET Aspirant Hangs Self In Kota, 12th Suicide By Coaching Student Since January
e-Paper Get App
HomeCrime-newsNEET Aspirant Hangs Self In Kota, 12th Suicide By Coaching Student Since January

NEET Aspirant Hangs Self In Kota, 12th Suicide By Coaching Student Since January

This is the twelfth case of suspected suicide by a coaching student in Kota since January. The number of student suicides in Kota stood at 26 in 2023.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

A 17-year-old medical aspirant allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his rented accommodation here, police said on Thursday.

This is the twelfth case of suspected suicide by a coaching student in Kota since January. The number of student suicides in Kota stood at 26 in 2023. 

Bihar native Hrishit Kumar Agrawal, a student of Class 12, was preparing for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) at a coaching institute here, Dadabari ASI Shambhu Dayal said.

He lived in a rented room in a building in Chota Chaurahin Dadabari area where some other coaching students also resided, he said.

At around 1 pm on Thursday, the other students informed police after Agrawal did not open his door when they knocked, he said.

When a police team broke open the door, they found Agarwal hanging from a ceiling fan inside his room, he said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the room.

Read Also
NEET UG 2024: Candidates Submit Plea In SC Against Holding Re-NEET For All
article-image

The body was in a decomposing state. It is suspected that he committed suicide sometime on Wednesday, he said.

Agarwal was preparing for the medical college entrance exam and taking coaching for the same in Kota for the last two years, Dadabari circle inspector Naresh Kumar Meena said, adding that the boy’s parents have been informed. 

The body has been sent to MBS hospital for a post-mortem, which will be conducted after the arrival of his parents, he said. 

On June 16, another Bihar native, Ayush Jaiswal (17) committed suicide inside his PG room in Kota. He was preparing for the IIT-JEE competitive exam. 

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant, Bagisha Tiwari, died allegedly after jumping from the ninth floor of a building in the coaching hub on June 5, a day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET-UG results, in which she scored 320 out of 720 marks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET Aspirant Hangs Self In Kota, 12th Suicide By Coaching Student Since January

NEET Aspirant Hangs Self In Kota, 12th Suicide By Coaching Student Since January

Indore: Raid At Gym Owner’s Residence; Premium Liquor Worth ₹11 Lakh Seized (WATCH)

Indore: Raid At Gym Owner’s Residence; Premium Liquor Worth ₹11 Lakh Seized (WATCH)

Indore Shocker: Man Pushes Girlfriend From Terrace After Getting Engaged To Another Woman

Indore Shocker: Man Pushes Girlfriend From Terrace After Getting Engaged To Another Woman

MBBS Student In Rajasthan Made To Perform 300 Push-Ups By Seniors; Not The First Case Of Intense...

MBBS Student In Rajasthan Made To Perform 300 Push-Ups By Seniors; Not The First Case Of Intense...

Indore Mechanic Duped Of ₹4.1 Lakh By Relationship Manager Of Finance Company

Indore Mechanic Duped Of ₹4.1 Lakh By Relationship Manager Of Finance Company