NEET UG 2024: Candidates Submit Plea In SC Against Holding Re-NEET For All

Two candidates of NEET UG 2024 have submitted an intervention plea in the Supreme Court objecting to the rescheduling of the 2024 exam in connection with the NEET-UG 2024 dispute.



The candidates expressed that it is not fair to expose students who have studied for years to the hassle of having to retake the exam, as reported by LiveLaw. They also expressed that having to retake the exam will not just be unfair to them but will also be detrimental to their families.

The candidates, Kritika Garg and Priyanjali Garg further claimed that their hard work and merit alone were the reasons they received 705 and 690 marks, respectively.

The application also made it clear that the NEET-UG is one of the most difficult exams and shouldn't be given again just because some people have made certain accusations.

It is noteworthy that the current application was submitted in the Writ Petition, which calls for the recall of the NEET-UG 2024 results and the holding of a new test, as per LiveLaw.

SC denied plea seeking urgent probe request

A plea asking for an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into purported irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 exam was denied by the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday. Rather, the petitioner's arguments were slated for the following hearing on July 8 by the court.

Earlier, on June 20 following requests from the National Testing Agency (NTA), a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti issued notices to combine all NEET-related appeals that were pending in seven High Courts and hear them all at once in the Supreme Court. The date of the subsequent hearing is set for July 8.