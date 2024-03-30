Navi Mumbai Crime: Trio Held For Stabbing Waiter Outside Vashi Hotel

Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Almost 24 hours after stabbing a waiter in front of a hotel in Sector 11, the Vashi police on Friday arrested three persons for their involvement in the crime. Trailing the miscreants who had come on their motorcycle to commit the crime, the police started investigating the case and trailed the accused to Mumbra.

The police laid a trap and arrested Mohammad Ali Mubarak Sheikh, 21, and Shahnawaz Hanif Sheikh, 22, along with the bike used in the crime. On interrogating the duo, they revealed the name of their third accomplice Imran Yakub Ali Sheikh, 33.

Details On The Incident

According to police, the trio were returning from Malad after having iftari when they saw Mukesh Kumar alias Montu Yadav, 26, who worked as a waiter in the hotel. He was carrying a bag and was surfing on his mobile while waiting for the bus to go home when the trio tried to steal the bag and flee.

In the tussle that erupted, the miscreants stabbed Mukesh with a knife, killing him on the spot. One of Mukesh’s accomplice, who came to rescue him, received injuries and has been admitted to the hospital, police said adding, all the three accused have been arrested and further investigations are on.