Navi Mumbai: Argument Over Playing Cricket Turns Violent, Minor Boy Stabs Teenager In Neck With Scissors

Navi Mumbai, January 24: An altercation over playing cricket led to a stabbing incident in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, January 24. A 14-year-old boy has been identified as the attacker who allegedly stabbed a teenager in the neck with a pair of scissors. The incident took place in Airoli's Yadav Nagar. The police registered a case against the minor attacker. The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The boys were playing cricket when an argument broke out. Soon, the verbal spat turned violent. In a fit of rage, the minor boy took out a pair of scissors and allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck, according to the police. The injured teenager was rushed to a hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

"The boys were engaged in a game of cricket when a disagreement arose between them. The situation escalated to the point where the accused retrieved a pair of scissors and stabbed the victim in a fit of anger," a police officer was quoted as saying by a daily.

Case Registered Against Minor Attacker

A case in connection with the stabbing was registered at the Rabale MIDC police station. The alleged attacker is facing charges under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) among other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The cops are conducting further investigation. The identity of the accused is not revealed as he is a juvenile.