Navi Mumbai: Panvel Man Booked For Molesting Teenage Girl; Probe On | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Police have filed a case against a man from Panvel in Maharashtra's Raigad district for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl, an official said.

The case against, Vineet Nair (34), was registered at Khandeshwar police station in Navi Mumbai for the incidents that took place on January 9 and 10, he said.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the accused took the teenage girl to a secluded place in Panvel, where he touched her inappropriately, the police official said.

He was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 363 (kidnapping) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Another Case Of Sexual Assault Reported Recently

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a man after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her and extorting money from her, an official said on Wednesday this week.

According to the 35-year-old complainant, a resident of Panvel, accused Ishan Aveya Bahera Sarvajit promised to marry her and repeatedly sexually assaulted her between April and December last year at her residence, the official said.

Accused Blackmailed Victim Using Explicit Videos Of Her

The accused also allegedly recorded explicit videos of the woman and threatened to make them public if she refused to maintain a physical relationship with him, the official said citing the complaint.

Sarvajit allegedly borrowed Rs 7.5 lakh and a laptop from her for a purported business venture but neither returned the money nor the device, she alleged.

The Panvel Town police station on Monday registered a case against Sarvajit under Indian Penal Code sections, including 376 (rape), and the Information Technology (IT) Act, the official said.