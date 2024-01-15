Navi Mumbai: Wife, Lover Held For Killing Seawoods Builder

Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested two persons, including the wife, for killing a real estate developer at Seawoods on January 13, 2024. Both the accused have been remanded to police custody till January 18, 2024.

According to police, Manoj Kumar Singh, 39, a real estate developer had many cases of forgery and cheating registered against him. His wife Poonam Singh, 34, had an illicit affair with one Raju alias Shamsul Abuhuraira Khan, 22. Raju used to work as an office boy in the victim’s office.

Since the victim was busy with the court cases lodged against him and fearing that if he is convicted then they might lose all the property, Raju and Poonam hatched a conspiracy. When Manoj was alone in his office on January 13, Raju attacked him with a rod on his head killing him on the spot. The accused had allegedly taken away the hard disk of the CCTV cameras, police said.

On getting information, the police formed two teams and detained Raju over suspicion. He later confessed to killing his boss in connivance with Poonam. On investigating further, Poonam also confessed to hatching a conspiracy with Raju to kill her husband.

The police then arrested both the accused and produced them before the court which remanded them to police custody on January 18. Further investigations are being conducted by NRI Coastal Police Station.