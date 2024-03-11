Mumbai Crime Branch Arrest House Breaking Gang That Arrived From Bangladesh |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch Property Cell apprehended a gang that traveled from Bangladesh to Mumbai for housebreaking. Operating in multiple states, including Mumbai, the gang was taken into custody by property cell officials in Partur, Jana district.

DCP Dutta Nalawade of Crime Branch said that the master mind of this gang is Shakir Haider Shaikh alias Guddu(47) who is a Bangladeshi citizen. Guddu and his associates have been arrested by the police from Jalna. The arrested accused had committed house breaking in a house in Jalna, after which they were arrested.

Information has been received about the accused that they have committed theft in more than 100 houses. During police interrogation, 53 thieves have been exposed. This gang has revealed 18 house breaking incidents in Mumbai, 3 in Bhusalwal-Jalna, 13 in Nizamabad, Telangana, 7 in Hyderabad, 4 in Gujarat-Ahmedabad and 7 in West Bengal.

Guddu has been sentenced in four cases, non-bailable warrant has been issued against him in 8 cases and bailable warrant has been issued against him in 1 case.

A police officer said that Guddu, who is the leader of this gang, came to India by crossing the border in the year 2005 and was living in Mumbra. He was arrested by Mumbai Police in a theft case and was bail out from jail in 2019.

Whenever Guddu used to steal, he used to take the stolen goods to Bangladesh and sell them. To make the gang bigger, he brought his acquaintances from Bangladesh to India and started stealing with their help.

DCP Nalawade told that Guddu used to go from one city to another by flight and used to stay in some cheap lodge. During this time he used to do recce there. After doing the recce, he used to call his other associates there and then commit the theft. Guddu used to keep 80 percent of the value of the stolen goods for himself and distributed the rest among his associates.

Guddu has married twice, one of his wives lives in Bangladesh and the other in Mumbra, Thane. Guddu used to sell the stolen goods in Bangladesh where the price of gold there is higher than in India.

DCP Nalawade said that a total of 7 accused including Guddu have been arrested. Out of the arrested accused, 5 accused are citizens of Bangladesh and the remaining two accused are said to be Indian citizens. The investigation also revealed that Guddu had built a property in Bangladesh with the stolen money.

So far, the value of the goods stolen by Guddu in house breaking is said to be more than Rs 2 crore. Guddu and his associates were presented in the court where the court sent them all to police remand till March 18.