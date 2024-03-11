Thane: Man Loses ₹20 Lakh To Scammers In Parcel Fraud In Dombivli

Man Loses ₹20 Lakh To Scammers In Parcel Fraud In Dombivli | Representational pic

Thane: A 34-year-old man recently became victim of a fraud wherein he was approached by a group of scammers who told him that a parcel of his containing suspicious materials, destined for Taiwan has been intercepted. The victim was then induced to share his bank account details after which the scammers took a personal loan using victims' credentials and duped him to the tune of nearly Rs 20 lakh.

According to the police, on 02/03/2024 around 12:35 PM, the victim, a resident of Dombivli received a call from an unknown person saying that he was speaking from a courier company at Mumbai's Andheri Branch and that a parcel of the victim, destined for Taiwan on February 24 has been rejected. The unknown caller then told the victim that his Aadhaar card is being used in different places for the purpose of money laundering.

The caller then told the victim that the verification of his bank account will be done by the Reserve Bank of India and asked the victim to share his bank account details and make a certain transaction from his bank account. The victim followed the instructions of the scammer and later when he tried to contact the scammer, the latter's phone remained switched off. The victim then called the customer care number of the courier company and was shocked to know that no such parcel of his had been intercepted.

The victim then checked with his bank and was shocked to know that the scammers had taken a personal loan of nearly Rs 20 lakh using his credentials and then siphoned the same to another account. The victim then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter last week. The police have registered a case under sections 66C (punishment for identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.