MP: Youth Held For Killing Father Over Petty Issue In Bagh

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old youth was arrested by Bagh police for killing his 60-year-old father in Dhilwani village. The accused was identified as Pan Singh and deceased as Sardar Singh.

Solving the case within a few hours of the crime, SDOP Sunil Gupta disclosed details of the heinous act during a press conference here.

SDOP Gupta said that the body of Sardar Singh was discovered on March 3 in a cotton field by the roadside in the village. The informant, later identified as the victim's son, reported the incident to the authorities.

Initially registered against an unknown perpetrator, the Bagh police formed a team led by inspector Kailash Chauhan to apprehend the culprit. Subsequent investigation and physical evidence led to the interrogation of the victim's son, Pan Singh.

During questioning, Pan Singh confessed to bludgeoning his father to death with a stick following a dispute on the evening of March 1. He admitted to concealing the body in a field to avoid suspicion, before reporting the death to his family and village.

Pan Singh's attempt to mislead authorities was foiled and he was promptly arrested. The weapon used for the murder, a stick, was seized as evidence.