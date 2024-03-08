MP: Wife Of Police Official's Bag Stolen At Gwalior Railway Station

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): During a recent train journey, the wife of senior police officer Rajensh Singh Chandel had her bag stolen, causing a stir among authorities in Gwalior. Renowned for his service in the Indian Police Force, Rajensh Singh Chandel's spouse, Renu Singh, was traveling from Jabalpur to Gwalior when the incident occurred. Upon her arrival at Gwalior Railway Station, she noticed her bag, purse, and water bottle were missing. Concerned, she reported the theft to the GRP police station.

Officer Rajesh Chandel and Renu Singh |

According to the Investigating officer ASI HN Singh, Renu Chandel had boarded the Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Express, A 1 coach, from Jabalpur and arrived in Gwalior early Friday morning. Upon alighting, she discovered her belongings including a water bottle and a purse were missing from her luggage, which mainly contained food items and a modest amount of money. The incident prompted immediate action from authorities, with CCTV footage being scrutinized and patrols intensified. However, as of now, the culprits remain unidentified.

The news of the theft has created a buzz from Jabalpur to Bhopal and Gwalior, sparking concern among railway passengers. Investigation officers have assured the public that they are diligently pursuing leads and analysing station CCTV footage. Despite their efforts, no substantial breakthrough has been made in the case yet.